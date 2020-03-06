Coronavirus: There are more suspected cases in Lagos – Health Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi, has revealed there are now three more suspected cases of coronavirus in the state.

Abayomi stated this at a press briefing on Thursday.

The Commissioner refused to disclose the identities of the patients, but confirmed they were currently at the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area.

Abayomi said the samples of the patients, who came into the country from France, China and England respectively, have been taken and the results are being expected.

“We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba.

“One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and the results are being expected,” he said.

Nigeria recorded its first confirmed case of the virus on Friday, following the arrival of an Italian from Milan.

Coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, in December has infected more than 80,000 people across the world and led to over 3,000 deaths.

