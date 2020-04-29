Coronavirus: Switzerland moves to ease lockdown restrictions

Switzerland on Wednesday said it was planning to end its lockdown sooner than originally planned.

Public spaces like shops, markets, museums, libraries, restaurants, and schools are set to re-open on May 11 as opposed to the original plan of June.

Earlier, the President of the Swiss Federation and also the leader of Switzerland had declared the beginning of June.

The government explained that its decision was due to the falling number of coronavirus infections. This showed the effectiveness of the measures imposed to contain the novel coronavirus.

However, no large festivals are to be held over the summer, and larger events attended by more than 1,000 people were unlikely to be permitted before September.

