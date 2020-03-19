Coronavirus: Senate stops public hearings till further notice…..We’re prepared in case of any suspected victim –Borno  govt

KUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja and AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Senate on Thursday closed all public hearings excursions till further notice over the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan made this known after a closed door session which lasted for over one hour.

This will be effective as from next week Tuesday, March 23, 2020.

This is as Borno State government said it was prepared to tackle any outbreak of the pandemic virus in the state.

Lawan said: “Senate resolves to suspend all public hearings till further notice as a result of the Coronavirus; and the Senate gallery will remain closed to the public till further notice including excursions from schools and other organizations from Tuesday, 24th March, 2020.”

In Borno, the state government has reiterated its preparedness to handle Corona Virus popularly known as COVID 19, in case it rears its head in the state.

Briefing newsmen at the EOC centre, Maiduguri on Thursday, Dr Salihu Kwaya Bura said: “There is no case of COVID 19 in Borno State and should in case it rear its ugly head, the state government has put in place necessary measures.

“The state government has upgraded and designated 100- bed Brigadier Abba Kyari Memorial hospital as isolation center in case any case of COVID is recorded in the state. We have also stationed staff, safety Kitts and consumable in case it happens,” the commissioner added.

Dr Bura further said: “Since 2nd March, 2020 our surveillance unit has been activated at the Maiduguri International Airport to check the temperature of all those entering the state to detect any suspected case. We have also activated surveillance units in all our health facilities”.

“The state government is not unmindful of the fact that IDP camps are high risks areas and has put in place surveillance in the IDP camps .We have put our hands in Cross on public places such as motor parks, schools and other public gathering places should in case, the need be in order not to create panic among the general public”.

He further explained the Ministry was working closely with the ministries of Education, Transport, Trade and Investment and Women Affairs to effectively ensure that COVID 19 is properly handled and urged the general public to imbibe the habit of personal hygiene such as regular hand washing, avoid hand shaking, public gatherings, among other measures.

The Commissioner further declared that the state was free of Lassa fever, saying that “the Borno State is free from Lassa fever in line with the global standard of three weeks of non- case of Lassa fever. The state has witnessed five weeks of non- case of Lassa fever, adding that the Lassa fever isolated centres have upgraded to the COVID 19 isolation centre.

He further stated that the state response team has also been activated and should be contacted in case of any suspected case.

He commended the WHO and other partners for the success recorded in the fight against Lassa fever and urged them to extend same iin the fight against COVID 19.

