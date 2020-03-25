Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu orders closure of all markets in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of all markets except those selling essential commodities such as foodstuff, water, medical supplies, amongst others.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement on Tuesday during a press briefing, and it is to take effect from Thursday, March 26.

“All markets and stalls except those selling food items, water, medicines, pharmacies, medical equipment and other related essential life-saving products are hereby directed to close effective from Thursday, March 26th, 2020 for seven days at the first instance,” he said.

In the same vein, “All fast foods, eateries, restaurants are enjoined to serve takeaway for all their customers with no in-dinning service permitted whatsoever.

“Shops in malls that are not selling any of these initially mentioned essential daily needs are all meant to close down from Thursday”.

According to the governor, the compliance of this directive will be fully enforced by all security operatives.

He, however, explained that more shopping channels would be opened within communities so that people can easily purchase daily essentials.

“We are trying to extend some of our shopping channels by using some of our open spaces in some of our closed schools, …meaning that we want to open up more markets for people to have more access to food and essentials.

“This will start in two days time (Thursday March 26) and we will tell you where these markets will be in these new school spaces”.

The governor also urged all residents of the state to refrain from gatherings or congregations of any kind at all times and keep the limit of any gathering at 25.

“Where it is absolutely necessary for people to gather, we’re changing that directive effective from Thursday, from 50 to 25”.

He also urged all private sector organisations to as much as possible, allow their staff work from home, except those offering essential services.

“We want to implore the organised private sector to encourage as many of their workers as possible to work from home, banks and other institutions are encouraged to prioritize online channels for their services to the public with only essential staff being in the office,” the governor said.

