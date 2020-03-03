Coronavirus: Pope Francis’ test result revealed

Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus days after rumours of his contact with a COVID-19 patient broke.

This is as reported by an Italian newspaper Il Messaggero on Tuesday.

The clergy had canceled some of his engagements since last Thursday, a day after appearing to be suffering from a cold during an Ash Wednesday service.

We had reported that the 83-year-old had a “cough, a bit of a temperature, sore throat, and shivers.”

His doctors stepped in immediately for the appropriate checks.

Speaking during the Ash Wednesday service, Pope told well-wishers: “I wish, again, to express my closeness to those who are ill with Coronavirus and to health-care workers who are caring for them.”

Confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, has been reported in Italy as more than 400 people have been infected. Almost all the cases are reported in northern Italy.

Coronavirus codenamed Convid-19, which broke out in Wuhan Province of China late last year, has gradually spread through several countries of the world.

Several persons have died from the virus, while about 300 others infected in China.

In January 2020, the World Health Organisation, WHO declared Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

