Coronavirus: PFN, other Christian leaders join Edo govt’s campaign to check spread

In an address to residents in the state, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix I. Omobude, said the state government’s directives are geared towards protecting the people and must be adhered to so as to win the war against the spread of the virus.

According to him, “Coronavirus is real and ravaging the world. While we stand on our ground of faith that we will not share in it, we must take appropriate and adequate measures to combat it. Government has asked that we must wash our hands regularly, sanitise, avoid overcrowding and observe social distancing. These rules are all for our good.

“I call on everyone, Christians and non-Christians alike to do the right thing and stay alive. Our pastors and leaders should please help disseminate this information appropriately.

Prelate, United Baptist Mission, Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Dr. Osama Usanlele, said the people have to be wise as regards COVID-19, noting that they do not have to fall victims before they take the necessary measures outlined by government in checking the spread.

Admonishing Christians to be like the sons of Issachar, who understood the signs of the times, he urged the people to join hands with the government irrespective of their religious or political persuasions in ensuring that the spread of the disease is contained.

“The stay-at-home order by government should not be seen as a punishment. It is a temporary measure to ensure that everyone is safe and do not come into contact with infected persons. We must do the needful and comply fully with government’s directives.

“We cannot be too religious at this time at the detriment of our health and the destruction of our lives. Therefore, we must adhere strictly to government’s order. If you feel the symptoms of COVID-19, do not result to self-medication. Kindly contact to designated government hospitals for free treatment,” he noted.