Coronavirus: Oyo SUBEB to collaborate with health sector on awareness

Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has identified an urgent need to collaborate with the State’s health sector, for adequate precautionary measures against Coronavirus in Oyo State Public primary schools.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran stated this, in a meeting with the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Bashir Bello in his office.

“This Board recognises that pupils in primary schools are vulnerable, therefore, we intend to work with the Ministry of Health and other health agencies to curb the virus among our pupils”

“We pray the virus will not spread to Oyo State, however, we would also work assiduously to ensure these children and their parents are properly sensitized on the need to maintain proper hygiene”, he said.

He called for increased awareness among parents and pupils on the need to prevent the spread of the virus, urging them to take proactive steps on their children’s health.

The Basic Education Chair said adequate sensitization on the importance and benefits of proper hygiene is the primary aim of the board on how to prevent Coronavirus, adding that the Board is prepared to collaborate with key health agencies in the State.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Bello promised to work with the Board to ensure precautionary methods such as the use of wash-hand basins in classes are mandated.

He also called on schools to immediately report any child with symptoms, like cough and catarrh to any State Government health facility.

In another development, the Board has also promised to create intensified awareness campaign among Primary schools’ teachers on the need to access their health insurance scheme.

Dr. Adeniran stated this when he received the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, OYSHIA, Dr. Sola Akande in his office.

Dr. Akande, while responding, noted that the scheme has gained sufficient ground in the State, because civil servants embraced it, especially Primary School teachers.

