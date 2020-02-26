Coronavirus outbreak: Algeria records first case

Algeria has recorded the first case of Coronavirus in Africa.The Algerian Health Ministry confirmed the case of the deadly disease in the country on Tuesday.

Algeria’s Minister of Health, Shamsuddin Shitor disclosed that the virus was detected due to the vigilance system adopted at all land, air and maritime entry points to the country.

The first case was detected in an Italian man who arrived the country on February 17.

Minister Shitor revealed that the victim has been placed in isolation, even as he warned Algerians to be careful of the information been disseminated online.

Shitor said; “One case was confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), out of two suspected cases (both) of Italian nationality. ”

This is coming hours after Iran deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The disease has continued to spread and raise concerns in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The virus which broke out in Chinese City of Wuhan has so far infected more than 80,000 globally, killing at least 2,700.

For a better society

Total Views: 81 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

