Home Photo Gallery Coronavirus orientation at Bodija Market

Coronavirus orientation at Bodija Market

Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (Second right) and Special Adviser on Media, Mr Jide Ajani enlighten the people of Bodija market, Ibadan on how to prevent them self from Covid-19 virus. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.

Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (right) and Commissioner for Information, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun enlighten the people of Bodija market, Ibadan on how to prevent them self from Covid-19 virus. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun (right); Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (second right) enlighten the people of Bodija market, Ibadan on how to prevent them self from Covid-19 virus. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.

For a better society

Total Views: 77 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply