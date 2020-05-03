Coronavirus: Obaseki leads sensitisation campaign in Oredo Ward 4

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged residents in Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area to adhere to government’s directives aimed at checking the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; his Chief of Staff, Mr. Etan Osaze Uzamere, and other top government functionaries on a sensitisation campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

The sensitisation tour is part of public awareness campaign to raise consciousness about COVID-19 pandemic by government officials across the 192 wards in Edo State.

Obaseki stressed the need for residents to check against the spread of COVID-19, noting, “If you cover your face using the facemask you are protected even if someone that has it coughs. You must always wash your hands as it’s very important to check the spread of the disease.

“Some people can get it, yet they will be strong and not show symptoms, but they can spread it to others whose immune system may not be strong as theirs. Our fear is that elderly people and those that have underlining health issues are at risk; it is a difficult period for them. We advise you all to stay home and be safe, than go out and get infected with this virus.”

The governor added that it is only those that are alive that can complain of hunger, adding, “Government can only advise you but you are the one to protect yourself. We will put one screening centre here with qualified healthcare workers who will check you and if you are positive, you will be treated. After you are screened, you will get a free facemask, sanitizer and vitamins to boost your immune system.”

