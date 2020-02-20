Coronavirus: No Nigerian among 29 infected foreigners, says China

The Chinese government on Thursday said that 29 foreign citizens in China were infected with Coronavirus with two of them dead and nine quarantined.

China added that 18 persons had recovered and discharged from the hospital noting that there was no Nigerian among the 29 foreigners infected.

The Chinese in a daily release on coronavirus stated these on Thursday through its embassy in Abuja, noting that 12 out of 31 provinces on the Chinese mainland are seeing no new daily confirmed cases of the virus.

The Chinese government said, “As of February 19, the National Health Commission had received 74,576 reports of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, including 2,118 deaths and 16,155 patients cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 4,922 suspected cases.

“So far, 126,363 are now under medical observation who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. Also, 29 foreign citizens in China have been infected. Among them, 18 had recovered and were discharged from hospital, two died and nine are still under quarantine. No Nigerians are infected.”

For a better society

Total Views: 57 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

