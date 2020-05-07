Coronavirus: Nigeria extends airport closure by four weeks

…WHO says Africa approaches 50,000 COVID-19 cases, 2,000 deaths

As parts of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government on Wednesday extended the closure of airports in the country by four weeks.

This decision was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the daily Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the Chairman of the Task Force, said the decision was reached based on advice from experts.

“Tomorrow marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks,” he said.

The Nigerian government had on March 23 shut all international airports in the country for an initial period of one month. Following the one month completion, the airport closure was extended by two weeks.

The move was part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus which has affected over three million people worldwide.

However, the government said emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

Despite the shutdown, cases of coronavirus across the world have barely subsided as new cases are being announced daily by health authorities.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has reached 49,121, with 1,956 related deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa said on Wednesday.

According to the organisation’s statistics, COVID-19 has reached all 54 African countries and only nine of them have yet to register any fatalities from the disease.

South Africa has the highest tally with 7,572 cases, while Egypt and Algeria follow with 7,201 and 4,838 cases, respectively.

The spread of the disease appears to be on a steep trajectory, as only 15,000 cases had been recorded on the continent in mid-April.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself an Ethiopian national, last month expressed concern about the ability of health care systems in developing nations to cope with a sharp increase in patients should the coronavirus take hold on the continent. Many nations have taken a variety of mitigation measures and many have issued stay-at-home orders

Meanwhile, The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has deployed a total of 150 vehicles for the logistics needs of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

This figure was inclusive of the 20 additional vehicles from it’s fleet deployed to Sokoto state to help in facilitating the operation of the medical personnel.

In a statement on Wednesday, the INEC Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said, “Further to its avowed commitment to support the national effort at combating the Coronavirus pandemic, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the deployment of 20 additional vehicles from its fleet to assist with the logistics needs of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The 20 additional pick up vans, which are being released at the request of the Task Force, will be deployed to Sokoto State to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for contact tracing.

“The Commission will continue to collaborate with all agencies and stakeholders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. We appeal to all citizens to join in this by complying with the advice of the medical authorities and observing all protocols and directives issued by them.”

