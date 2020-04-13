Coronavirus ‘lll soon be over – Pastor Adeboye

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday said the deadly pandemic, Coronavirus will soon be over.

The revered man of God said, because Jesus is not dead but alive, the deadly virus which has made the whole world go on a compulsory holiday will be gone very soon.

Pastor Adeboye made this statement on Sunday while ministering to RCCG members online during the Easter Sunday service.

In a sermon he tittles “ The New Beginning”, the General Overseer urged the congregation to relax because Jesus is not dead but alive.

“I want to assure you that God is in Control and if you doubt it, the situation in the world these past days shows clearly that He is alive.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but I can tell you, we would be and it won’t be too long.

“Like I once mentioned to you that a prophet said it would take seven days for the virus to end and that a great rain will wash it off but I as your pastor, I told you that God said the virus won’t subside until God has proved that He is in Charge and after the world has enjoyed the compulsory holiday.”

Pastor Adeboye further added that God told him earlier this year that the world will be like a child that is convulsing and that the whole world will be on compulsory a holiday.

“All this is to show humans that He is alive and still in control but the good news is that He is alive and whether you believe it or not everyone will soon bow at His feet,” he concluded.

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

