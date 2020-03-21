Coronavirus: Lagos tests chloroquine’s potency to treat killer disease

The Lagos State Government has announced plan to conduct a clinical trial on the effectiveness of chloroquine to manage coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

Abayomi stated that the drug had not been ascertained as an effective treatment for the disease.

He added that Lagos was monitoring the global research space to clearly define the efficiency of Chloroquine.

”We do not have any hard evidence that chloroquine is effective in preventing or managing COVID-19. We are watching the global research space to clearly define its efficiency in COVID-19,” he said.

Abayomi warned that chloroquine had significant side effects and should not be used without medical supervision.

The commissioner urged the public not to panic but adhere to instructions of the government.

Abayomi appealed to citizens not to use the present situation to hike or hoard domestic consumables and enrich themselves.

Also on Friday, Nigeria restricted international flights to Lagos and Kano.

The federal government has slammed travel ban on two additional countries. Those affected now 15.

