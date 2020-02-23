Coronavirus kills Wuhan female doctor

Xia Sisi, 29, a gastroenterology physician, became infected while working at the Union Jiangbei Hospital of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province.

She was hospitalized on Jan. 19 and later transferred to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University on Feb. 7 after her condition worsened.

She died Sunday morning despite doctors’ all-out efforts to save her life. She is the second medical doctor killed by the virus. On 6 February, Dr. Li Wenliang, the coronavirus whistleblower also died.

The Union Jiangbei Hospital mourned the death of Xia and expressed condolences for her family.

Chinese health authorities have required local health agencies to promptly apply for the honour of martyr for deceased medical staff to the veteran’s affairs authorities, comfort the families of the deceased and help solve their difficulties.