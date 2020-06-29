Coronavirus isn’t a myth, it is real – Tonto Dikeh wept

Popular Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to alert her fans on the fact that the deadly coronavirus is real and very much around.

Tonto, in her post, disclosed she has lost two persons in the space of 24 hours and she asserted that the virus is no myth.

She shared a post on her IG page with an inscription that reads ;

Lost an acquaintance yesterday, lost another one just now…

COVID-19 isn’t on break guys, it aint no myth. It is f***king real.

See Instagram post below;

For a better society

Total Views: 64 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

