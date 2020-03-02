Coronavirus: I have cure for COVID-19 disease – Prof. Ezeibe

A Professor of Virology from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Maduike Ezeibe has said that he has discovered a cure for Coronavirus.

Ezeibe expressed confidence that his therapy which could cure HIV/AIDS would make coronavirus a thing of the past.

The Professor in a statement identified the chemical equation of the therapy as (AI4(SiO4)32AI2Mg3(SiO4)3). He disclosed that the equation was “a mechanism for curing Covid -19 and Lassa fever”.

Ezeibe appealed to countries affected by the deadly virus to adopt his therapy for clinical trials on patients.

He said; “Electrostatic attraction would make electrically charged medicines mop pathogens which have opposite charges, is a known scientific fact and that viruses and abnormal (infected /tumor) cells are electrically charged is now known.”Covid-19 virus and Lassa fever virus (DNA viruses) are negatively charged.

“Small sizes of viruses enable them infect cells, inaccessible to big molecules. So, existing antiviral medicines need immunity to complement their effects but some viruses cause immune deficiency.”As a silicate, AMS also normalises immunity and as a stabilizing agent it enhances efficacy of antimicrobials to achieve effective treatment secondary infections.

“Effective treatment of secondary infections would cure any viral /abnormal cell diseases including Covid -19 and Lassa fever “

This is coming at a time Doctor Odufunke Osundare of Odufunke Memorial Hospital had claimed that there was no cure to the disease.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government had last week confirmed a case of the disease in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire had disclosed that a victim of the disease was discovered in Lagos State.

