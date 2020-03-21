Coronavirus: Gov Ishaku prohibits kissing, other social activities in Taraba

Following the global attack by Coronavirus, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has advised people of the State to desist from kissing of partners, hugging and handshakes.

The governor in a state broadcast Saturday directed that all private and public schools within the State should close on or before 24th of March.

“All public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions are hereby directed to close down on or before March 2020.

“All the instructors are advised to use few days notice to make necessary adjustments in their academic calendar to ensure compliance”

“Henceforth, Tarabans are advised to maintain social distances by avoiding intimate acts such as, hugging, handshakes and even kissing which medically has been proven to be one of the ways the disease can be transmitted.”

The governor also directed that henceforth, the people should desist from gathering or any assembly of more than 20 persons at any particular time till when it is confirmed that the disease situation has improved.

The governor called on the people of the state to maintain cautions while they go to market.

“Similarly, you must exercise caution while interacting with people in market places who you go to buy goods and services or any other institution as such.

“I hereby direct that henceforth, recreational centers such as bars, restaurants, Video Centers and other related venues must close on or before 7pm from today,21st March 2020.

Ishaku said all hands must be on deck to curtail the spread of the disease within the state, urging health workers to sensitise the people of the state on preventive measures of the disease.

