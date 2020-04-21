Coronavirus: FG begins investigation into alleged mass deaths in Kano

The Federal Government on Tuesday said investigations have begun to ascertain the reports of mass deaths in Kano State.

The National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force, Sani Aliyu, during a press briefing on COVID-19, said although the reports were not clear enough, a team had been set up to begin investigation into the reports making the rounds on social media.

He added that there were plans to set up more testing centres and ensure effective contact tracing to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Aliyu said: “I have been in talks with residents from Kano and the government. It is not clear whether the reports from Kano are factual or not but we have set up a team to investigate these claims.

“The DG NCDC has sent a rapid response team to Kano and we are thinking of opening more centres for testing to improve the number of tests.

“The best way of avoiding the spread in Kano is to appeal to residents to stay home.

“We recognise the need for more testing and communities to help support the government and agency.

“We will increase support for Kano because they have the highest population just as Lagos and a commercial hub.

“We are also worried with figures from Kano as regard and henceforth will do more of contact tracing, isolation and testing in the state,” he said.

We reports that Kano State Government had begun an investigation into claims that there was a surge in the rate of death in Kano metropolis.

Tijjani Hussaini, Executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Healthcare Board, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that medics were yet to ascertain the medical cause of the said deaths.

