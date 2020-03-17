Coronavirus fears: Syria shuts restaurants, cafes

Deputy Health Minister Ahmad Khalifawi, on Tuesday, said the Syrian authorities have ordered for all restaurants and cafes to be temporarily closed in an effort to protect the country from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

So far, no cases of the disease have been registered in Syria.

“The authorities made a decision to close restaurants and cafes as a part of measures to fight the coronavirus disease,’’

The authorities decided to close all educational institutions until April 2 and reduce the number of employees in organisations and the daily working time by 40 per cent to prevent the spread of the virus.

