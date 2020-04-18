Coronavirus: Everyone who visited our premises in Ajah should self-isolate – Hospital

All those who recently visited St. Edwards Hospital in Ajah area of Lagos State have been advised by its management to self-isolate after one of its patients tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the hospital management, the patient who never provided information about previous contact with a COVID-19 case was admitted at the hospital on April 11 with cardiac symptoms.

However, the Coronavirus test that was carried out on him came out positive as it was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on April 12.

The hospital management in a tweet via their Twitter account wrote, ”St Edward hospital does not treat COVID-19 patients.

”I am a cardiologist. One of my hypertensive diabetic patients tested positive for COVID-19, and he was sent to the isolation centre according to protocol.

”Anybody can have COVID-19.

”We cannot start neglecting or sending away patients because we think they may have COVID-19.

”Patients have to test positive before you can send them to the isolation centre.

” Unfortunately, the test takes about 3 days for the result to come out. While you are waiting, you have to do your best as a doctor to keep the patient alive.

“The Hospital received the team from NCDC, and a sample was taken from the patient on that Sunday, April 12, 2020.

“NCDC communicated the result on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, which confirmed the patient to be positive and said they were coming to evacuate the patient.

“NCDC did not come on Tuesday but eventually came on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and evacuated the patient.

“The hospital has been cooperating with NCDC, WHO and all other health agencies that have called or visited since the incident.

“The hospital had been decontaminated on April 15, working with NCDC and following the guidelines stipulated by NCDC.

”Though NCDC counselled that they can start normal work after one (1) hour of decontamination, the hospital has decided to remain closed and reopen for business on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“In line with guidelines prescribed by NCDC, those who visited the facility between April 11 and April 15 should immediately self-isolate, stay at home and avoid contact with people including your family (by staying in a room) for 14 days.”

For a better society

Total Views: 84 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

