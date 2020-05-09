Coronavirus: Edo govt orders shut down of Lagos Street to all business activities

The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate shut down of Lagos Street, an epicentre of trade and commerce in Benin City metropolis, to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a statement on Friday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the decision to shut down trading activities on Lagos Street, followed the refusal of residents to comply with the state government’s directives to participate in the ongoing screening and testing exercise for COVID-19, as part of efforts to contain the pandemic.

He said, “The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate shut down of all form of activities including trading on Lagos Street, a business hub in Benin City, over refusal of the residents to participate in ongoing screening and testing exercise to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Osagie said Lagos Street will remain closed to activities until residents in the area take part in the exercise to protect themselves and other members of the public, noting, “The participation of all residents in the exercise is important in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

“Being a business hub, a large number of residents in Benin City and other parts of the state visit Lagos Street daily for various activities making the area a hotspot for the spread of COVID-19. This makes it important for residents and other persons in the area to participate in the exercise. Lagos Street will remain closed to all form of activities until the residents participate in the screening and testing exercise.”

