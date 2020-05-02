Coronavirus: Edo govt opens 40-bed isolation facility at UBTH Monday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured that the 40-bed isolation facility being constructed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) will be ready on Monday, May 4, 2020, and opened to receive confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Governor Obaseki gave the assurance when he led his Chief of Staff, Mr. Osaze Ethan Uzamere and other top government functionaries on a guided tour of facilities at UBTH by the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Darlington Obaseki.

Obaseki expressed satisfaction on the partnership between his administration and UBTH, which resulted in the refurbishment of the hospital’s 8-bed isolation facility and molecular biology Diagnostic Laboratory (PCR Suite) to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the state is fortunate to have three Federal Government medical institutions, adding that they have all been instrumental in curtailing the spread of coronavirus in the State.

“We have visited the isolation ward refurbished for COVID-19. This is a small isolation ward with eight bed space. Another 40-bed isolation ward is being reconfigured and will be ready on Monday. We are fortunate that they have acquired a PCR machine and set up a molecular biology laboratory, which we have come to inspect.

“As part of our partnership, we have closely worked with UBTH in terms of mobilising resources; we have contributed to support their efforts in making sure they are able to establish this laboratory.”

The governor said the laboratory is ready for certification, noting that experts from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) are on ground to certify the work done.

“The laboratory is ready to receive samples and hopefully from next week, samples will be brought here as the facilities on ground can do a lot of tests.”

The CMD of UBTH and a member of Edo State COVID-19 Response Team, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, commended the leadership style of the governor in the fight against the deadly virus.

“I want to thank the governor for his leadership style as he has spearheaded several meetings strategising measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.”

He urged the people of the state not to panic or fear as the state is ready to fight the virus to a standstill.

