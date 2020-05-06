Coronavirus: Edo govt begins 2nd phase distribution of palliatives to over 100,000 vulnerable households

The Edo State Government has commenced the second phase distribution of relief materials across the state, with a target to reach more than 100,000 vulnerable households, so as to cushion the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, who addressed journalists at the Edo Food Bank in Benin City, said the second phase distribution of materials will be strictly monitored by civil society groups, journalists and other community partners.

Gowon said the relief materials for Edo Central senatorial district were sent on May Day to the local government areas, adding that those to be sent to Edo North senatorial zone are for the Muslim faithful, who are being supported during the Ramadan season.

“This is Ramadan period, so we are sending food items to Muslim faithful in Edo. At the same time, we are sending relief materials to vulnerable persons to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus,” he said.

The governor’s aide added that in the second phase of the exercise, the state government would be capturing more vulnerable groups, noting, “In this phase, more than 100,000 households would be captured as against the 90,000 households captured in the first phase of the distribution exercise.

“Members of civil society groups, journalists, Special Assistants at the local government level, local council chairmen, religious leaders will be involved in this phase of distribution across the three senatorial districts.”

He noted that the difficulties experienced during the first phase of the exercise have been rectified, reassuring that the second phase would be better.

“Whether you are a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or Labour Party, you are entitled to this, as long as you are among the vulnerable population. We are equally looking at elderly people in this phase. Churches and traditional institutions are also part of it,” he added.

