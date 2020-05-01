Coronavirus: Edo discharges 9th patient, as govt intensifies screening, testing

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of its ninth coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, who has tested negative twice for the virus and cleared from one of the state’s isolation centres.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, charged all residents to support the state government efforts at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by complying with all laid down directives.

Obaseki said, “We have just discharged the 9th COVID-19 patient in Edo State. The patient has tested negative twice for coronavirus. I thank the health workers on the front line of this fight for their efforts. We shall defeat this enemy, but we need your support and urge you to stay safe.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia has reassured that the remaining 25 cases are on active treatment at various isolation centres in the state and are responding well to treatment.

He said the state has ramped up testing and screening across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

Okundia, who disclosed that Edo has recorded 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases, attributed the rise in number of cases to the improved capacity in screening and testing activities in the state.

While calling on all residents to turn out for the screening and testing exercise currently ongoing in the state, he said, “The government encourages everyone with symptoms of the disease to come out for screening, testing and treatment as early detection is key to containing the virus. When detected early, a patient’s chance for survival increases.

“We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at keeping you safe and healthy. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular hand washing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.

“Two new toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance”, he added.

