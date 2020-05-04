Coronavirus deaths in UK reach 28,734

The number of people who have died with confirmed coronavirus across all settings in the United Kingdom has risen by 288 to 28,734.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock reveals this on Monday at a briefing.

He says that the reported figure could be lower than the actual number because of delays in reporting weekend deaths.

The health secretary says that 85,186 coronavirus tests were provided in some form on Sunday, below the government’s 100,000 tests-a-day target.

However, England’s National Health Service (NHS) has reported a further 204 people with confirmed coronavirus have died in hospitals, BBC reports.

It brings the total number of patient deaths linked to Covid-19 in England to 21,384, the NHS said.

Meanwhile, a further five deaths have been reported in Scotland, taking the total there to 1,571.

A further 14 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths to 997. While six more deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, taking the total there to 387.

