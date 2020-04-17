Coronavirus: Corporate bodies laud Uzodinma, make donations

Doors of good tidings have continued to open for Imo State as corporate bodies and other good-spirited groups keep responding to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s plea for assistance in the procurement of relief items to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown in the state.

It was commendation galore for Uzodimma by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Coca-Cola and Tummy Tummy who paid the Imo State Governor a visit on Thursday.

The staff of the CBN, Owerri branch, were led by the branch controller, Mrs. Georgina Nwankwo to make their humble contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe.

Governor Uzodimma immensely appreciated the CBN staff for showing their goodwill by not only identifying with the state but also inconveniencing themselves to purchase “materials which we need in our struggle and fight against the deadly monster.”

He thanked the CBN staff for the good things they have done in the past, through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) disposition and interventions like building of school blocks at Avu, borehole at Umunnachi in Orlu and all the other things they intend to do in future in Imo to further cement the cooperation and synergy between the people and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma further commended the various lofty agricultural programmes rolled out by the Central Bank which Imo State stands to benefit from, noting that it will help in the economic development of the State.

The Governor recalled the meeting he had with the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele and adduced that CBN is already leading the pack with programmes that are not only practical but also futuristic.

Governor Uzodimma said: “They are already planning what will happen at post coronavirus era and the Governors of Nigeria are so happy with the Management of CBN and also committed to ensuring that they follow those programmes.”

Governor Uzodimma urged the Owerri branch Manager of CBN to ensure that Imo State is not left out in the scheme of things.

Earlier in her presentation, Mrs Nwankwo commended the governor and said they came to contribute their quota to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that is a global phenomenon.

The items CBN brought include 10 cartons of sanitizers, 10 packets of Face masks, 10 cartons of hand gloves, 10 bags of 50kg Rice, 50 cartons of Indomie noodles and 20 buckets.

In another development, pastry giants, Tummy Tummy noodles donated 1000 cartons of noodles worth two million, two hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N2.25m) to assist the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, soft drinks giants, Coca-Cola Bottling Company also donated a truck-load of bottled water to the state, which the staff described as “their widow’s might” in helping the state take care of the poor during this lockdown against coronavirus disease ravaging the world.

The Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie who represented Governor Uzodimma commended the magnanimity of the companies for partnering with government to alleviate the sufferings of the poorest of the poor and vulnerable groups in Imo State occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. He assured the items would get to the right people.

