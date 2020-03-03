Coronavirus: CMD Yaba explains reason he didn’t wear mask around infected Italian

Dr. Bowale Abimbola, the Chief Medical Director at the Mainland General Hospital Yaba, has explained why himself and others do not go around wearing facemask and other protective gadgets around the ward of Italian infected with Coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Dr Bowale and the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi were criticised by Nigerians after a photo of them speaking to the Italian man tested positive for CoVID 19 in the Isolation center surfaced without them wearing masks or any protective gadget.

But, the medical doctor in a new viral video clarified the concerns of Nigerians.

He said there was no need to wear a mask when there is a reasonable distance between the patient and himself.

“I am not using any facemask because the distance between me and where the patient is more than 2 meters so I can’t get infected.

“It is only when I am going to move into the ward and move closer to the patient is when I am going to put on my full PPE.

“Coronavirus is a respiratory infection, I and the commissioner of health were not close enough to the patient and therefore cannot contact the infection.

“We know what we are doing and there is no need for Nigerians to panic,” he said.

Nigeria’s health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday night confirmed the first case of Coronavirus .

The first case was recorded in an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February, 2020.

His case is presently managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

