Coronavirus cases hits hard in Jerusalem, schools shut

Many students and teachers in Jerusalem entered into isolation on Sunday as the coronavirus spread around the city.

According to Jerusalem Post, the spike represents a five-fold increase in the number of people diagnosed with the virus in one day.

Newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that there were 28 positive results out of 1,012 tests.

The Education Ministry reported that there are 44 new students and staff sick with the virus since Saturday – around 50% of them from the Gymnasia Rehavia middle and high school in Jerusalem.

All of the students and staff are now in isolation.

The uptick in cases comes after a weekend of high infection.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported more than 100 new cases – crossing a red line set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 4.

“We are monitoring to see if this is a real change in trend,” Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“We will look at the next few steps and, if need be, we will change the policy accordingly.”

