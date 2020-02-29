Coronavirus: CAN issues rules to churches to prevent spread of disease

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has issued a stern warning to churches in the country to embrace simple rules of hygiene regularly for safety reasons to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The warning was made in a statement issued by the group’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, against the backdrop of the first case of the disease recorded in Nigeria.

It said beginning from tomorrow (Sunday), all churches must make water, soap and sanitizers available for worshippers before and after service.

It also appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political persuasions, to also embrace simple rules of hygiene regularly for safety reasons.

Specifically, it said they should follow the professional counsel which included:

.Avoid panicking

.Regular washing of hands with water, soap and sanitizers (where available).

.Avoid crowded places and people who are coughing or sneezing.

.Covering of mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing.

.Avoid self-medication

The Christian group said all “our brilliant scientists, Micro-Biologists, Virologists and all relevant professionals should be alive to their callings to put their academic prowess into action and help.”

It said noise should be made over the virus to create awareness.

CAN stressed the need for the three tiers of government in the country to rise up to the challenge of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) having recorded the first case.

It said it was important for governments at the different levels to be pro-active in order to contain it and prevent its spread.

“On our part, we will not cease praying until the disease is chased out of our shores,” the group said.

It stated further: “According to Deuteronomy 28:61, it is a curse of the Law but according to Galatians 3:13-14, Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the Law. Therefore, we have been redeemed from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and every other terminal diseases in Jesus Name.

“The God who answered our prayers when the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), which is deadlier, came calling is still on the throne and that same God will also grant us victory over the COVID-19 in Jesus Name.

“We call on our politicians not to politicise it but join hands together to ensure the disease does not spread as we also advocate cooperation and understanding between every state and the Federal Government.”

