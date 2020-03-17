Coronavirus: Buhari Okays Postponement Of Sports Festival

Minister of Sports,announced this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari in company of the minister of state ,Health, Adeleke Mamora, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, adding that a new date for the festival would be communicated soon.

He said: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development because of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, has been in close touch and consultation with the ministry of health – particularly with both the minister of health and the minister of state, health.

“We’ve also being in consultation with the governor and deputy governor of Edo State, the LOC, and the MOC but we have had the ministry of health take the lead. Base on daily review on development, we got assurances that we could go ahead.

“But because we are dealing with a dynamic situation, this morning, we had a meeting at the ministry of health in the office of the minister of health with the minister of state, health present, myself, the permanent secretary and the Director General of NCDC.

“Shortly after the meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes, we proceeded to the presidency to brief Mr President. After briefing Mr. President, Mr Presdent took the initiative and gave the directive that the National Sports Festival, christened Edo 2020 should be postponed as a precautionary measure against the press of COVID-19. A new date will be communicated late based on development around COVID-19.

On his part, Mamora hinted that the government may ban religious gatherings or any other gatherings that would have a large number of people in one place.

“So the principle of social distancing has to be respected. That is preventive or advising against congregation of large number of people starting from the national sports festival which stands postponed.

“That also extends to religious gathering or any other gathering that would have a large number of people. It is not advisable at this point in time,” he added .

On banning flights from high risk countries,he said “Well, there will be subsequent briefings from the ministry because each situation is reviewed as it comes to us.