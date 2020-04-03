Coronavirus: Akwa Ibom people groan under severe hardship

In Uyo, the state capital, which appears to be worst hit, residents were seen in groups discussing the effects of the lockdown on their various businesses and how they are going to survive with their families should it persists beyond this week.

At the popular Ibom plaza, the commercial nerve center of small scale business activities in Uyo, our correspondent observed that some traders were gathered in clusters in front of their various shops now put under lock and key lamenting the effects of the restriction order.

To worsen the situation members of the task force and security personnel were seen on their trail to ensure they don’t flout the lockdown order.

Perhaps if the government had announced palliative measures as it’s being done in other states like Lagos, the story could have been different.

For instance, a young trader simply identified as John who deals on phones and their accessories was almost moved in tears while narrating his ordeal and the bad effects the development will bring on his business.

“As you can see my shop is locked and keys carried away by the task force people because they say I disobeyed the order. I don’t even know whether I will be given back the keys or how long the lockdown will last.

“I collected those goods on trust with agreement to pay back at a stipulated time. With this situation I don’t think I can still keep the terms of the agreement and if I don’t I may not have a second chance,” he lamented.

John is not the only resident of Akwa Ibom that is in lamentation. In fact, they are many as this correspondent decided to board a taxi to the ancient coastal city of Oron,

It was observed that transport fare has been increased by 100% and when I asked why, the driver who declined to make known his identity, said ” Oga they say we should carry one passenger in front and two at the back. Some of us make returns to owner of the vehicle if we don’t double the fare we will not be able to balance up. Or if you want us to collect the usual fare tell Gov. Emmanuel to subsidize us as part of palliative measures as being done in other states”.

Even with the fare doubled they were still lamenting as the sit at home order has drastically reduced the number of commuters on intra state journey.

Speaking again on condition of anonymity, the man whose voice seemed to storm the high heavens, exploded: “You journalists tell Udom and his cohorts to bring food items to us if he can’t bring money, now that five cases have been confirmed in Akwa Ibom, not to waste money on frivolous press conferences to refute what has been scientifically proven”.

Due to the confirmation of five cases, Akwa Ibom state government had announced total lockdown on the citizens and residents for fourteen days.