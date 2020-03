Coronavirus: 3 more Nigerian scientists submit treatment claims for verification – Minister

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnnaya Onu, has said that apart from the former Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof Maurice Iwu, whose claim to the coronavirus cure is still being tested by the United States, three more Nigerian Scientists have submitted for verification what they believe will cure the virus.

The Minister disclosed this in an interview with our Correspondent in Jos on Saturday after delivering a keynote address at a national youth summit of the Middle Belt Youth Council which held in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Onu said, “I want to tell you as the Minister of Science and Technology that we have three other scientists who have sent in information to us on what they believe can approximate to cure or can lead to a cure of the coronavirus disease and right now, that information is being scrutinized.”

Although the Minister did not disclose the identity of the three scientists, The United States is currently conducting tests on a ‘chemical compound’ isolated by Iwu, as a possible cure for the dreaded virus that has killed over 3,000 citizens and infected over 100,000 others.

The Minister who reiterated the Federal Government’s efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of the disease in Nigeria added, “What again we did at the Ministry is to ask the Nigeria Academy of Science to set up a standing committee of the best experts in that specialized area to assess all the claims.

“So, when a claim comes to us, it is not we in the Ministry that will look at it, rather we subject it to the scrutiny and analysis of these high profile scientists set up by the President of the Academy. So any information that we have regarding the virus, we pass it to Nigerians.

“But what we want Nigerians to know is that the time is gradually coming to an end when for any problem we have, we will be looking for other people to solve it for us. I want a situation where a Nigerian can compete with the very best anywhere in the world and I believe we can do so.

“And this is one area where the Ministry of Science and Technology is trying to achieve by making Nigerians know that we own our destiny in our own hands and hence, the need for us to start solving our own problems. “

