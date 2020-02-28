Corona Virus: PDP berates Buhari for negligence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Buhari Presidency for its negligence and laidback attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians leading to the avoidable entrance of the deadly corona virus into our dear country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday.

The party said it was evident that the Buhari Presidency, not being alive to its responsibilities, as usual, took no concrete steps to hedge our nation against the virus, leading to the current scary situation.

The PDP noted that a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace, particularly at the entry points, but the incompetent, insensitive and indifferent Buhari administration, was more interested in propaganda and unnecessary showboating with false performance claims.

The party also recalled that the Buhari administration had done nothing to assist Nigerian citizens stranded in China despite their pleas, just the same way it abandoned our compatriots who were being murdered in the heat of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The PDP said Nigerians should directly hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any national calamity arose from COVID-19 in addition to the economic and security challenges its negligence had caused our nation.

According to Ologbondiyan, Due to the negligence and incompetence of the Buhari administration, Nigerians can no longer move freely across their country for fear of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and now corona virus.

“Indeed, the Buhari government is a huge misfortune to our nation. This latest leadership failure further validates widespread calls for it to step aside for more competent hands to manage the affairs of our country”, the party said.

The PDP therefore called on Nigerians not to despair but stir up the Nigerian resilient spirit for an urgent, multi sectoral concerted effort by agencies, groups, corporate entities and public-spirited individuals to immediately curb the disease before it spreads, particularly given the prevalent security, economic and humanitarian challenges in the country.

The party called on the Federal Government to end its cosmetic attitude and immediately adopt the proactive strategy used by the PDP administration to promptly contain the Ebola Virus disease in 2014.

The PDP also advised Nigerians to be very vigilant and follow intervention directives to ensure that the disease does not spread in the country.

The party urged the ministry of health to continue to be open and not allow propaganda, speculations and misinformation in the handling of this health emergency.

