Home Photo Gallery Cornerstone Insurance Plc is Best Performing Stock 2019

Cornerstone Insurance Plc is Best Performing Stock 2019

(L-R) Paschal Nwachukwu- Head, Finance and Performance Management Group,  Adewale Foster-Aileru- Group Head, Strategy, Investor Relations & Enterprise Risk Mgt all of Cornerstone Insurance Plc,  Olumide Bolumole- Head, Listings Business Division of  Nigerian Stock Exchange,  Ganiyu Musa- Group Managing Director/ CEO ; Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Tokunbo Bello- Executive Director, Technical/Operations Cornerstone Insurance  at the at the Nigerian Stock Exchange closing gong ceremony.

For a better society

Total Views: 46 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply