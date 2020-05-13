Convid 19: Bauchi women out for Child birth Spacing Services in health facilities

The Officer-In-Charge of Magama Gumau in Toro Local Government Primary Healthcare Center, Anna Bala said this to journalists who visited the local government area on Wednesday .

According to her, with the partial lockdown imposed on the state by the state government to contain the spread of the virus, there is high patronage in the health facilities especially in the Child birth Spacing and antenatal services.

Martha Bala said , ” from January to May this month ,they are having average 100 to 200 women who come for child birthday spacing services in the centre”.

She called on women to come out and not to sit at home but to access health services to prevent them from recording unwanted pregnancies during this pandemic.

Speaking on how they treat their patients during this pandemic, the in charge said they ensure that staff and patients were face masks, use hand sanitizers ,keep social distancing and wash hands with soap and water.

Anna Bala revealed that the health facility is face with challenges such as inadequate of skill human resources in health, security issues and funding.

One of the women who practice modern child birthday Spacing services, Hajiya Talatu Danladi , 40-year old trader and mother of eight children, said since she has started spacing her children it has helped her to rest well and plan her family as they are all healthy and properly cared for and her husband is happy too.

She also advised women to go for Child birthday Spacing services so that they can rest well before getting pregnant again and it will give them time to engaged in other activities..