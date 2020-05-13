Home Latest News Convid 19: Bauchi women out for Child birth Spacing Services in ...

Convid 19: Bauchi women out for Child birth Spacing Services in health facilities

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, Child birth Spacing Services in Magama Gumau primary healthcare centre,  Toro local government is still in high demand by residents of that area.

The Officer-In-Charge of Magama Gumau in Toro Local Government Primary Healthcare Center,  Anna Bala said  this to journalists who visited the local government area on Wednesday .
According to her, with the partial lockdown imposed on the state by the state government to contain the spread of the virus, there is  high patronage  in the health facilities especially in the Child birth Spacing and antenatal  services.

Martha Bala said , ” from January  to May this month ,they are having average 100 to 200 women who come for child birthday spacing  services in the centre”.

She called on women  to come out and not to sit at home but to access health services to prevent them  from recording unwanted pregnancies during this pandemic.

Speaking on how they treat their patients during this pandemic, the  in charge said they ensure that staff and patients were face masks, use hand sanitizers ,keep social distancing  and wash hands with  soap and water.

Anna  Bala revealed that the health  facility is face  with challenges such as  inadequate of  skill human  resources in health, security  issues and funding.

One of the women  who practice modern  child birthday Spacing  services, Hajiya Talatu Danladi  , 40-year old  trader and mother of  eight children, said since she has started spacing her children it has helped  her to rest well  and plan her family as they are all healthy and properly cared for and her husband is happy too.

She also advised women to go for Child  birthday  Spacing  services so that they can rest well before getting  pregnant  again  and it will give them  time to engaged in other  activities..

