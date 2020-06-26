Conflicting Court orders, a challenge to electoral system in Nigeria – INEC

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Independent Electoral Commission ( INEC) has again cried out over the spate of conflicting court orders, most obtained exparte, coming from Courts of coordinate jurisdictions on similar grounds and sometimes from the same political party all around the administration of party primaries.

The Commission which yesterday virtually noted with concern that at times parties “offshore” to far away places to procure these order orders without due regard for rule of law and ethics of the legal profession.

It, therefore, urged the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to caution its members especially lawyers to guard against any act that may bring irreparable damage to image of both the bar and the bench.

“The commission is worried about the spate and rapidity of conflicting Court Orders mostly obtained ex-parte involving substantially the same parties, on the same or similar grounds and from courts of coordinate jurisdiction on issues and challenges around the administration of political parties and conduct of party primaries.

“Some of the Orders were obtained from Courts completely removed from the geographical area where the course of action arose.

While emphasizing their willingness to obey all court orders, it nonetheless lament that ” the speed, frequency and conflicting nature of the Orders leave it in an awkward and impossible position”.

“We urge the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to impress on senior members of the Bar to put the country’s interest and the judiciary above every other interest and not allow personal considerations to outweigh their commitment to the profession, the rule of law and due process. It is in the best interest of the Bar and the Bench not to do anything that would bring them into disrepute.

“These calls have become necessary to draw attention to the uncertainties and threats posed by conflicting orders on not only preparations for elections and but also to the growth and development of our democracy”.

.

Barrister Festus Okoye, also announced that INEC will in August test run its COVID-19 policy as it apply in real life using the August 8, ,2020 state and National Assembly bye election in Nasarawa state

” In view of its Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the need to test run the new Policy as well as Regulations and Guidelines developed therefrom, the Commission resolved as follows:

‘To test run its Policy in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency of Nasarawa State to fill the vacancy created by the death of Hon. Adamu Suleiman Ibrahim, member representing the Constituency.

“The bye-election will take place on 8th August 2020. The Timetable and Schedule of Activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

“The official notification for the election will be given on 29th June 2020. Political Parties shall conduct their primaries between 30th June and 6th July 2020 while the last day for submission of list of nominated . INEC said it has uploaded the code of conduct for security operatives in its website”.

