Commercial motorcyclist allegedly rapes pregnant woman in Ondo

Sources said the 30-year old pregnant mother reportedly hired the services of the suspect to carry her from Ajagba to the farm settlement on a bike to purchase kegs of palm oil.

According to the Victim, Omogunwa lured her on the way into another route on the pretence that she would get palm oil cheaper in the area than where she intended going.

She said the suspect drove her into a lonely bush where he suddenly stopped on the way, dragged her into the bush, strangled her, dispossessed her of her phone and the sum of N150,000 before raping her to the point of unconsciousness.

Mrs Jawo added that Omogunwa almost raped her to death before he left her, thinking she was dead until she was revived by heavy rain after several hours.

She said” When my family couldn’t see me at the time I was expected back home, they had to organize a search party who later saw me where I was struggling to crawl to the road”.

The victim said it took her about 48 hours to regain consciousness after loosing the pregnancy as a result of excessive bleeding.

Speaking on the incident, the Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Ajibade said it is a taboo to have sex with women on bare ground in Ikale land.

According to the royal father, the consequence of such desecration of the custom of the town is poor yields and famine unless the offenders appease the gods of the land.

The monarch equally said the raped woman who has lost her pregnancy may not survive any sickness without the rituals.