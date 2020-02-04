Home Photo Gallery College of Medicine University of Lagos, 2nd MEDILAG Alumni High...

College of Medicine University of Lagos, 2nd MEDILAG Alumni High table & Fund raising dinner held in Lagos

R-L ... Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu Presenting Outstanding alumni award to Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola, wife Dr Yemi Sofola, during the 2nd MEDILAG Alumni High Table and Fund Raising Dinner held at Chai Tang Restaurant, Twin Waters, Bluewater Zone, Lekki on Saturday, February 1, 2020.. . PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu (middle); Provost of College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor .Afolabi  Lesi (left); and Chairman, Planning Committee, Professor Oladapo Ashiru during the 2nd  MEDILAG Alumni High Table and Fund Raising Dinner held at Chai Tang Restaurant, Twin Waters, Bluewater Zone, Lekki on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

R-L… ProvostCollege of Medicine, Lagos University of Lagos Prof. Afolabi Lesi, presenting Outstanding Alumni award to   Dr. Pamela  Ajayi, husband Dr Richardson Ajayi  daughter Adeola, during the 2nd  MEDILAG Alumni High Table and Fund Raising Dinner held at Chai Tang Restaurant, Twin Waters, Bluewater Zone, Lekki on Saturday…  PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

R-L …  Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu Presenting Outstanding alumni award to Dr Oladipupo Awosika.

L-r… Olorogun (Dr) Sonny Kuku received Outstanding alumni award from Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

L-r …Consultant at LASUTH DR Olufunke Adeyeye ,Dr Tolu Fagorala, and Mr. Koye Shotade from channels television .

Outstanding Alumni awardee   Dr. Pamela  Ajayi (middle) pose with Class mate of 1988-89 set, during the 2nd  MEDILAG Alumni High Table and Fund Raising Dinner held at Chai Tang Restaurant, Twin Waters, Bluewater Zone, Lekki on Saturday, February 1, 2020. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

