Collapsed Imo building: NSE threatens to prosecute erring member

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has threatened to prosecute any erring member in the collapse of eight-storey building that occurred at Yar’Adua Drive in Owerri, the Imo State capital last week.

President of the Society, Babagana Mohammed, who gave the threat, also disclosed that in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, NSE is set to donate N10 million, facemasks and sanitizers to the Federal Government.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos on the collapsed eight-story building in Owerri, , Mohammed said the NSE team of engineers had done preliminary investigations and had submitted their report to him, which will be sent for further investigation to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The NSE President: “I have the report before me, we have seen some infractions. We are going to pass this report straight to COREN so that further investigations will continue from the council. I’m assuring that any of our members caught in this will face the full wrath of the law.

“We have engineering standards and ethical issues that all engineers know about and they must abide by the rules. The recently amended COREN Act empowers them to deal with infractions and any erring member caught would be made to face a tribunal.

“We are going to delist such person from our membership and they will face the law. When building collapses, lives are lost. You need to hold somebody responsible for something, and that is how it works everywhere in the world”.

According to him, for a building to stand the test of time, there must be an engineering design, stating that Nigerians should stop attributing such collapse to the usual ‘Nigerian factor’.

He further said: “Before you graduate as an engineer, you pass through different stages of tests and interviews until you get certified to go and practice as an engineer, so there is nothing like the Nigerian factors like corruption. When you are found guilty, you will be delisted and face tribunal. We will still prosecute you. That is why the advocacy is becoming intense now; you cannot invest your money where you will not get anything”.

On COVID-19 pandemic, Mohammed said the Society was planning to donate N10 million to the Federal Government apart from making innovations available.

Disclosing that NSE had already set up study groups to work on producing Ventilators that can service five persons at once, he said its members were currently producing about 10,000 facemasks and sanitisers that will be distributed free of charge to Nigerians.

“We have meeting on Zoom and Webinar with members of our study groups in institutions such as Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi and we are working on innovations on ventilators. I have told the group to break down the cost. I have three to five people who have done ventilators worth N100,000. Am telling them that they can do it at the cost of N50,000. Already am getting good feedbacks from them. We are ready to finance it; that is our contribution to Nigeria and humanity.

“COVID-19 is a war situation that we are all in; it’s not just for health workers. Ventilators are very expensive, it’s about $ 30,000. Chinese and Germany have stopped exporting their medical equipment. So, we need to look inwards in Nigeria. We are also making facemasks, fumigators and hand sanitizer; we can afford to produce these for ourselves locally rather than importing them”, the NSE President further said.

He urged engineers to create jobs so as to grow the economy, which has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.