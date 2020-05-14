CLO tackles Gov Wike on demolition of hotels, demands justice

By Phil Okose Onitsha
Nigerians have continued to condemn in its totality, the demolition of
two hotels, Prudent hotel located at Alode, Eleme and Etemete hotel at
Onne, by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, for allegedly violating
the lockdown order against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, with
the latest condemnation coming from the Anambra state branch of the
Civil Liberties Organization, CLO.
Condemning the action of the Governor, the CLO chairman in Anambra
state, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, said that, “Governor Wike as a
product of democratic process is quit wrong to have gone to the extent
of demolishing two hotels built by people of Rivers state for no other
reason than that the owners of the hotels violated the lockdown
executive order placed against the spread of coronavirus pandemic”
pained by the demolition he said, “when a leader is right be with him,
if he is still right stay with him and when he is wrong leave him”
“He has no power whatsoever to destroy the hotels, it is court of
competent jurisdiction that can give such order/directive towards that
and the owners should drag him to court immediately to serve as
deterrent to would- be- future power drunk governors and others who
may find themselves in public position”
“He should ensure that all staff of the two demolished hotels are paid
their salaries/allowances and all entitlements and the hotels rebuilt.
Wike can not do that and go scott-free, it is height of wickedness.
Even in a military dictatorship such has never happened. What he has
done is unconstitutional, inhuman, barbaric and a disgrace to Nigeria
of what UN and others have taken note of”
“I call on all men of good will to stand up and speak against such
injustice that was meted out to the two hoteliers by a sitting power
drunk governor who took oath to protect lives and property of his
people”, he stated.
