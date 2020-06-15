Cleric calls for lifting of ban on weddings, burials in Akwa Ibom

The President of Eternity Mission International Inc; Uyo, Bishop Ernest Enoidem has appealed to Governor Udom Emmanuel to lift ban on burials to enable the dead to be buried.

“I would like to appeal to Akwa Ibom state government under the leadership of His Excellency, Udom Emmanuel to lift ban on burials so that those who were slated for burial but couldn’t be buried due to lockdown order on Coronavirus could be buried.

Continued delay on burials could result in another epidemic which could claim the lives we were trying to save. So I use this platform to make a passionate appeal to the power that be to unlock burials for owners of the dead to evaluate their dead from mortuaries and give them a befitting farewell”, the bishop plead preponderanced.

Another area the Bishop wanted government to take a second look at, was to lift ban on churches to conduct wedding, adding that “prolonging the ban on weddings was like going against the biblical injunction”.

Enoidem, who almost came down from the pulpit to speak on the issue due to its importance, used the opportunity to commend Governor Emmanuel for permitting the reopening of churches for worship after nine weeks of ban.

“I look at the decision of the governors across the country and even the President to allow reopening of churches for worship as doing the mind of God.

It was the wish of God for them to have ordered the lockdown through out the country to checkmate increasing fatality occasioned by Covid 19 pandemic and for them to unlock now I am immensely happy”, he said.

Responding to news alleging that Udom Emmanuel paid two hundred thousand Naira to Christian association of Nigeria (CAN) to be shared to each church for their members to cushion the hardship occasioned by Covid 19, he said his church has not benefitted from such largesse. “I am not aware of such development, but if such has happened it has not reached my church yet”, he added.

Faithful of the church whose branches are spread across the country were admonished by the general overseer not to relent in their prayers, saying that reopening of churches is a well thought out idea for them to pray together as a family.

