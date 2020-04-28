Churches, mosques remain closed despite partial lockdown – Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), says religious centres in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States remain closed despite the “gradual easing” of lockdown in the three states beginning from Monday next week.

He made this known on Monday night during an address to the nation.

The President stated that there would be curfew in place beginning Monday when the easing of lockdown in the three states becomes effective.

He emphasised that despite the partial lockdown, churches, mosques and other religious centres were not allowed to meet till further notice.

He, however, urged them to assist the government in sensitising their members on measures to take to prevent the spread of the virus including the mandatory use of face mask, social distancing, good hygiene, amongst others.

He said, “The restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place.

“I will also recognise the support we have received from our traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and other prominent religious and community leaders. Your cooperation and support have significantly contributed to the successes we have recorded to date.

“I will urge you all to please continue to create awareness on the seriousness of the coronavirus among your worshippers and communities while appealing that they strictly comply with public health advisories.”

Over 1000 cases of coronavirus and about 40 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria as of the time of this report.

