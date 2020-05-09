Chinese companies provide world’s highest 5G

UGO AMADI

In a race for high-speed connectivity, China Mobile and Huawei have jointly taken 5G connectivity to a new height by bringing the network to the summit of Mount Everest upon the completion of the world’s highest 5G base station on the altitude of 6500 meters.

Together with the launch of the Gigabit optical fiber network at the attitude of 6,500 meters, Huawei enables China Mobile to run its dual Gigabit network on Mount Everest.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first successful arrival at Mount Everest from the northern slope, and the 45th anniversary of China’s first official accurate measurement and announcement of Mount Everest, the 5G network on Mount Everest will provide communication services for this 2020 Mount Everest re-measurement is of great significance.

Huawei has offered its end-to-end solutions in the construction of China Mobile’s Everest dual Gigabit network, where the base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at the altitude of 5,300 meters, the Transition Camp at 5,800 meters, and the Forward Camp at 6,500 meters.

Huawei’s 5G AAU and SPN technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimization are done by a dozen of network specialists who station 24/7 in regions at altitudes of 5,300 meters and above to ensure smooth network operations.

Huawei’s 5G AAU is highly integrated into a compact size, making it easy for deployment and installation. It fits particularly well for infrastructure in an extreme environment such as Mount Everest.

In this project, a network in the “stand-alone plus non-stand alone” (SA+NSA) mode connects five 5G base stations.

Meanwhile, the 5G fast and huge-capacity connectivity is achieved by Huawei’s Massive MIMO technology supporting lightning speed and large bandwidth. Huawei’s Massive MIMO is highly reliable with excellent coverage.

With its highly flexible three-dimensional narrow beams, the technology works particularly well vertically in Mount Everest. At the attitude of 5,300 meters, the 5G download speed exceeded 1.66 Gbps, where the upload speed tops 215 Mbps.

