Chimamanda Adichie’s father dies at 88

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The father of the renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie has died at the age of 88-year-old.

According to a family source, Prof James Adichie died on Wednesday night at Chira Miemorial Hospital Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area Anambra State.

The late first Nigerian Professor of Statistics and Mathematics at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN was an indigene of Abba in Njikoka LGA of the state but had been living in Nsukka since his retirement.

Adichie was a member of International Statistical Institute (ISI) since 1978 and member, Governing Council of (ISI) 1985-1987.

The member of Education Committee (ISI) 1987 became a Professor of Statistics in 1976.

