Chimamanda Adichie community protests arrest of Best Aluminium boss

Nweke, a popular businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Best Aluminium Manufacturing Company was paraded in handcuffs with an unlicensed gun on Friday after he was arrested by Police on his way to his office in Onitsha.

The community had alleged that the arrest of the business mogul was not far from the role he had been playing as one of the strong voice speaking against the intimidation of the community by a neighbouring town.

Abba community, the country home of popular novelist, Chimaamanda Adichie has been in a protracted land tussle with Ukpo town also in the same LGA leadibg to the arrest of more than 15 people from the town.

The crux of the dispute is a large expanse of land commonly called “Agu Abba” where Ukpo has already taken over and erected some buildings there.

According to a spokesperson for the community, Bennett Anaekwe, the whereabouts of Nweke is yet unknown.

He said, “At about 12 noon on Friday,information filtered i.of the abduction of Chief Plus Nweke on his way to his office by the Nigeria Police Force.

“It was confirmed that Chief Nweke was abducted by the men of the Nigeria Police when his pictures in handcuffs with a gun in a background of a police station started circulating online.

“The whereabouts of Chief Nweke is still unknown”.

While urging the Nigeria Police not to reduce itself to a private thug, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Abba community from the Nigerian police.

He regretted that the community had been subjected to police intimidation, harrassment and victimization with not less than 19 citizens of the community charged to court for offences ranging from obstruction to armed robbery since June, 2019.

He added, “At present, two out of the five persons arrested on 18th December, 2019 in the Magistrate’s Court, Umudioka are still in the facility of the Nigeria Correctional service.