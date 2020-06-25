Chief William Anumudu buried in his hometown Obilubi Obazu

The entire Obazu community was in quiet mode as a billionaire businessman and the Chairman of Globe Motors, Chief. William Anumudu was laid to rest today Thursday, June 25 in his country home, Obilubi Obazu, Mbieri, Imo State.

Even though the burial was said to be private, and attended by only members of the family. Chief William Anumudu’s body was lowered into a grave in his palatial residence after a requiem mass was held at his compound by his. Church

Before the internment, Willy’s body was laid-in-state in his compound, with family members paying their last respects.

This may have been informed by the restrictions on movement and gathering by the government. Willie Anumudu, who is also known as Eze Igbo Ikoyi, died on April 21, 2020, at the age of 68 leaving behind a wife, children, brothers, and sisters.

A highly successful businessman who is known as the Czar of the Nigerian auto industry, tributes have been pouring in from well-meaning Nigerians, including former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prof Pat Utomi of Lagos business school, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, National Association of Automobile Marketers, NAAM, among others.

In his tribute, Obi Adimora said: “I know that on occasion, fate dealt Willie a harsh hand. He endured many tests and faced uncountable challenges. Yet it was near impossible to catch him wearing his trouble on his face. He was ever upbeat, cheerful, and optimistic. He was a businessman in a highly competitive area. But he never displayed envy at the success of others. Instead, he was solicitous of others. Instead, he was solicitous of the success stories of others, took delight in their strides, and was particularly liberal in counseling young entrepreneurs. If he knew of potential pitfalls in a venture, he was quick to volunteer that information to steer others away from ruin.

Mr. Roland Opara, Chairman of Real Companion Nigeria Ltd, a shipping service company stated that his family, management, and staff of his company will deeply miss Mr. Anumudu for his kindness and positive impact on them.

“We commiserate with the Anumudus on the death of the chairman, founder of Globe Motors. His kindness and positive impact on our lives and families cannot be quantified,” he said.

Mr. Lambert Oguamalam, on behalf of the late Sir Sylvester Mgbeoji Oguamalam and Lady Cecilia Oguamalam family described him as God’s special creation with a big heart.

“You represented so many things to many people who knew you outside your family, friends, partners as a very successful businessman, philanthropist, mentor, socialite, fighter, leader, Eze Igbo Ikoyi and many more”.

Emeritus President-General of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, said that Anumudu was a key member of Aka Ikenga and a real lover of Ndigbo

“As President of Aka Ikenga, I honoured him for his business prowess. He broke the exclusive distribution of Mercedes Benz vehicles in Nigeria and that of Honda vehicles. The last venture of his was motor assembly plant, which he set up on the Epe Expressway.

“He was a pillar of Aka Ikenga and a regular host of Igbo affairs. He was a warrior in business and philanthropy,” he said. Also, apex Igbo Socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, expressed shock with the news of his demise.

