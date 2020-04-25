Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Shade Okoya adds another year to her age

Chief Shade Okoya, who is the Managing Director of Eleganza Group, urged people to maintain the advice from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in addition to giving out information about any one with symptoms of coronavirus by calling the right quarters.

She then prayed that this trying period would be over and life globally would become normal once again.

The brilliant and hardworking wife of President of Eleganza Group, Aare Rasaq Okoya, was all joy and thankful to the Almighty Allah for giving her the opportunity to witness yet another fantastic year.