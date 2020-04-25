Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Shade Okoya adds another year to her age

….Advices Lagos residents on COVID-19 pandemic
Chief (Dr. ) Mrs. Shade Okoya, wife of Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Aare Rasaq Okoya, added another year to her age on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with a call on the residents of Lagos State to adhere to the safety measures directed by the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during this dreaded COVID-19 pandemic period.
Chief Shade Okoya, who is the Managing Director of Eleganza Group, urged people to maintain the advice from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in addition to giving out information about any one with symptoms of coronavirus by calling the right quarters.
She then prayed that this trying period would be over and life globally would become normal once again.
The brilliant and hardworking wife of President of Eleganza Group, Aare Rasaq Okoya, was all joy and thankful to the Almighty Allah for giving her the opportunity to witness yet another fantastic year.
As a lady who loves to honour and glorify her Creator, Chief Shade Okoya should have rolled out the drums to celebrate her birthday with the support of her husband and top celebrities in their expansive Oluwanishola Villa, Lekki home of the Okoyas, but she decided to celebrate her special day in low-key.
It would be recalled that Chief Dr. Mrs. Shade Okoya, a graduate of the University of Lagos, played a commendable role prior, during and after the rebranding of the Eleganza Industrial City in addition to adding lofty perception and image building of the Okoya conglomerates.
She is so passionate about her husband Aare Okoya to whom she dedicated all her God-given intellectual capacities and brilliance.
As she added another year to her age, indeed, Chief Mrs. Shade Okoya will always remain a blessing to the entire Okoya dynasty.
