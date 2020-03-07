Cherubim and Seraphim Pastor, wife sentenced to 34 11 years in prison for raping children

A 60-year-old Cherubim and Seraphim pastor based in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, Michael Oluronbi, has been sentenced to 34 years imprisonment for raping female and male members of his church for over 20 years.

We had reported that Oluronbi was arrested at Birmingham Airport in May 2019 while trying to escape to Nigeria.

The prosecutors had told the court that Oluronbi hid under the guise of carrying out deliverance and spiritual works on his victims, male and females, to sexually assault them.

His wife, Juliana Oluronbi, 58, was also jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of three counts of aiding and abetting rape after helping arrange some of the terminations.

The pastor reportedly carried out some of his offenses by convincing five of his victims who attended his church, to take part in ‘spiritual bathing’, which he claimed would ‘cleanse’ them of evil spirits.

Daily Mail reports that the defendant, had while confessing to the crime told police that devil made him do it.

Ruling, Judge Sarah Buckingham, while sentencing the pastor said Oluronbi’s crimes “must be one of the worst cases of sexual abuse of multiple children to come before the courts.

“You did this because you are an arrogant, selfish and vain man,” she added.

