Chelsea will regret selling me – Omeruo

Nigerian defender, Kenneth Omeruo, is hoping his former employers, Chelsea, regret letting him go to join Spanish side Leganes.

Omeruo joined the Premier League club in 2012 but failed to make a single appearance for the Blues as he was often loaned out.

Chelsea signed Omeruo from Liège and immediately loaned him out to Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag.

And the 26-year-old would go on to play for Middlesbrough, Kasımpaşa, Alanyaspor and Leganés all on loan before completing a €5m permanent move to Spain in 2019.

“I hope they regret selling me,” Omeruo told Hora Blanquiazul in an interview on a radio programme.

“I want them to really regret it, I didn’t have the chance to play, but it was a good experience to play in another league.”

Omeruo, who has 50 caps for the Super Eagles, struggled for game time under Leganes’ former manager, Luis Cembranos, but has been an integral part of the team since the appointment of Javier Aguirre and has gone on to play a total of 19 matches in the league, scoring one goal.

